Burial and The Bug

Burial dropped off two new songs this past June, but already he’s back with more material. This time the mysterious producer is reuniting with fellow UK producer Kevin Martin, aka The Bug, to release a joint EP under the moniker Flame 2.

Dive/Rain is comprised of a pair of tracks and serves as the second collaborative effort from the two acts. In early 2018, they put out Fog/Shrine, their debut EP as Flame 1.



Like their previous project, today’s Dive/Rain showcases the two artists’ sonic fortes. First track “Dive” buzzes like a swarm of noise, rattling to both the ears and bones, especially as the bass breaks through around the 3:00 mark. Meanwhile, “Rain” is a lurching industrial monster, harsh and heavy not unlike the work The Bug has done with Death Grips.

Stream the full EP below, which is out now through The Bug’s own Pressure label.