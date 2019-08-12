Solange, FKA twigs, BROCKHAMPTON to play Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw 2019

Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye

Tyler the Creator has revealed the lineup for his annual Camp Flog Gnaw hip-hop festival. This year’s event takes place November 9th and 10th on the grounds of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Joining Tyler on this year’s lineup are Solange, FKA twigs, BROCKHAMPTON, Earl Sweatshirt, Yasiin Bey, a.k.a. Mos Def, 21 Savage, YG, Blood Orange, Thundercat, Clairo, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, Juice WRLD, DaBaby, IDK, slowthai, GodLink, The Internet, Willow Smith, and more.



Tickets to Camp Flog Gnaw 2019 go on sale Friday, August 16th at Noon local time. Once they’re sold out, you can also get them here.

Earlier this year, Tyler released his latest solo album, Igor.