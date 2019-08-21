Cannabis Corpse announce new album Nug So Vile, share single “Cylinders of Madness”: Stream

Cannabis Corpse, via Season of Mist

Cannabis Corpse are bringing forth another dank slice of death metal with the announcement of their fifth studio album, Nug So Vile. Additionally, the band has shared an animated music video for the first single, “Cylinders of Madness”.

Drummer Josh “Hallhammer” Hall’s animation is a call back to vintage early-Internet flash videos and introduces the titular “nug so vile” character — an evil weed monster that is summoned when one smokes the ominous “Bong of Good and Evil”. The carnage is soundtracked by the grinding brutality of “Cylinders of Madness”, another crushing entry in the band’s stoner-themed death metal canon.



“This video is Hallhammer’s very first foray into animation and marks the starting point for a lot of amazing content in the future,” vocalist and guitarist Phil “Landphil” Hall said of the video in a press release. “This medium opens up a whole new world of possibilities for insane content for Cannabis Corpse! Stay tuned!”

Per the usual, the tracklist is chock full of stoner metal puns, including the album title and track “Blasphemy Made Hash”, which reference Cryptopsy’s None So Vile and Blasphemy Made Flesh. The album was self-recorded by the band and mixed and mastered by Jarrett Pritchard at Blaze of Torment Studio. Par Olofson created the art, which can be seen below.

Nug So Vile arrives November 1st, and is available for pre-order on LP, CD, cassette, and digital via Season of Mist here. Stream the music video below.

Nug So Vile Artwork:

Nug So Vile Tracklist:

01. Conquerors of Chronageddon

02. Nug So Vile

03. Blunt Force Domain

04. Cylinders of Madness

05. Blasphemy Made Hash

06. Cheeba Jigsore Quandary

07. Edibles Autopsy

08. Dawn of Weed Possession

09. The Cone is Red (Long Live the Cone)

10. The Ultimate Indicantation

11. From Enslavement to Hydrobliteration [Bonus Track]