Cannibal Corpse announce fall North American headlining tour

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse are back on the road this fall, as the band has announced a lengthy fall headlining tour across North America. See the full list of dates below, and get tickets here.
Fellow heavy acts Thy Art Is Murder and Perdition Temple will provide support on the tour, which kicks off October 20th in Houston, Texas, and runs through a November 27th show in Tampa, Florida. The headlining tour follows Cannibal Corpse’s support slot on Slayer’s North American trek this past spring.
Cannibal Corpse are still on the road in support of 2017’s Red Before Black. The band’s guitarist Pat O’Brien made headlines late last year for a bizarre incident in which he allegedly set his own house on fire, broke into a stranger’s home, and assaulted a police office on the same night.
Since then, Hate Eternal’s Erik Rutan has been filling in on tour, but Cannibal Corpse singer George “Corpsegrinder” Fischer recently said the band would like to welcome O’Brien back to the band if and when his legal issues are behind him.
Cannibal Corpse w/ Thy Art is Murder and Perdition Temple Tour Dates:
10/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/21 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live
10/22 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom
10/25 – Ventura, CA @ The Ventura Theater
10/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/27 – Reno, NV @ Cargo
10/28 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
10/29 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
10/30 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
11/01 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
11/02 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom
11/05 – Boulder, CO @ The Boulder Theater
11/06 – Fort Collins, CO @ Hodi’s Half Note
11/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
11/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
11/10 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre
11/12 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
11/13 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
11/14 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
11/15 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/16 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus
11/17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/18 – Boston, MA @ The Royale
11/20 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom
11/21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
11/27 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum