Cannibal Corpse announce fall North American headlining tour

Cannibal Corpse, courtesy of Metal Blade Records

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse are back on the road this fall, as the band has announced a lengthy fall headlining tour across North America. See the full list of dates below, and get tickets here.

Fellow heavy acts Thy Art Is Murder and Perdition Temple will provide support on the tour, which kicks off October 20th in Houston, Texas, and runs through a November 27th show in Tampa, Florida. The headlining tour follows Cannibal Corpse’s support slot on Slayer’s North American trek this past spring.



Cannibal Corpse are still on the road in support of 2017’s Red Before Black. The band’s guitarist Pat O’Brien made headlines late last year for a bizarre incident in which he allegedly set his own house on fire, broke into a stranger’s home, and assaulted a police office on the same night.

Since then, Hate Eternal’s Erik Rutan has been filling in on tour, but Cannibal Corpse singer George “Corpsegrinder” Fischer recently said the band would like to welcome O’Brien back to the band if and when his legal issues are behind him.

Cannibal Corpse w/ Thy Art is Murder and Perdition Temple Tour Dates:

10/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/21 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

10/22 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom

10/25 – Ventura, CA @ The Ventura Theater

10/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/27 – Reno, NV @ Cargo

10/28 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/29 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/30 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre

11/01 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

11/02 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

11/05 – Boulder, CO @ The Boulder Theater

11/06 – Fort Collins, CO @ Hodi’s Half Note

11/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

11/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

11/10 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre

11/12 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

11/13 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

11/14 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

11/15 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/16 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus

11/17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/18 – Boston, MA @ The Royale

11/20 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

11/21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

11/23 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/27 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum