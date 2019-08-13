Cardi B interviews Bernie Sanders

Cardi B and Bernie Sanders

Cardi B and Bernie Sanders, together at last. The “Drip” queen recently met up with the Democratic presidential candidate at his favorite Brooklyn nail bar and, as Bernie got his toes painted pink, the two conversed about a variety of issues impacting young voters. Ok, so maybe Bernie kept his shoes on, but the pair did engage in an insightful conversation running the gamut of topics, including climate change, student debt, and the job market.

“We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” the Vermont senator told CNN in an interview prior to the shoot. “The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”



Today, Cardi B shared the portion of their conversation focusing on minimum wage. As she wrote on Instagram, “A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you all had the chance to ask a Democratic candidate a question, what would that question be? The topic that was mentioned the most by all of you was about raising MINIMUM WAGE. I got the chance to ask @berniesanders about this, and these are his answers.”

Watch it the below. Cardi says more clips will be released “soon.”