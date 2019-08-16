Celtic Frost’s Tom G. Warrior says Metallica butchered his band’s song, criticizes James Hetfield

Tom G Warrior, via Triumph of Death Facebook / James Hetfield, photo by Philip Cosores

Celtic Frost leader Tom G. Warrior had choice words for Metallica in a new interview with Rolling Stone, lambasting the band for Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo’s cover of “The Usurper” at a Swiss concert earlier this year. Warrior also criticized Metallica’s James Hetfield for “hunting bears for a hobby.”

“They butchered it, and it was humiliating,” said Warrior of Metallica’s live rendition of the Celtic Frost classic. “Why don’t they leave their millionaire fingers off it? They’ve long lost the ability to play true metal in my opinion. Maybe I should go onstage and do a really miserable version of ‘Hit the Lights’ with, like, 200 mistakes to set the balance.”



In the interview, Warrior — a vegan and a proponent of animal rights — also calls out Metallica’s James Hetfield, who is a member of the National Rifle Association and an avid hunter. Hetfield also provided narration for the History channel series The Hunt, which is about hunting the Kodiak brown bear, and moved out of his native Bay Area because of “political elitism.”

“This is completely personal … but even if they had done a fantastic job [covering the song], I could puke all over it because I don’t support people who go hunting bears for a hobby,” Warrior added. “I cannot respect a person like that, even if it’s a genius musician.”

Tom G. Warrior started Celtic Frost in 1984, but the band hasn’t been active since 2008. He recently started a new outfit called Triumph of Death, who perform classics from his pre-Celtic Frost band Hellhammer.

Needless to say, Metallica probably won’t be covering anymore of Warrior’s music any time soon. Check out Hammett and Trujillo’s rendition below.