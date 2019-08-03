Chance the Rapper joins Death Cab For Cutie for “Do You Remember” at Lollapalooza: Watch

Chance the Rapper with Death Cab For Cutie

Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper made a surprise appearance at Lollapalooza on Friday, joining Death Cab For Cutie for the live debut of their recent collaboration, “Do You Remember”. “I think this might be a moment in history,” Chance proclaimed upon hopping on stage.

Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.



“Do You Remember” appears on Chance’s new album, The Big Day. In an Instagram post discussing the collaboration, DCFC frontman Ben Gibbard wrote,

“It all started with a, well, chance encounter three years ago backstage at Bonnaroo. Turns out that we and @chancetherapper had a bit of a mutual admiration society going on, and we had a very fun hang in our dressing room, in which he revealed a straight-up impressive familiarity with some pretty deep Death Cab catalog cuts, and during which the possibility of a collaboration was briefly mentioned.

Fast forward to 2019, and we were truly surprised and honored when Chance got back in touch and asked us to be part of a song called “Do You Remember”, which appears on his debut record, THE BIG DAY, which is out worldwide as of right now. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”