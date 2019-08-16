Chance the Rapper performs five songs from The Big Day on Good Morning America: Watch

Chance the Rapper on Good Morning America

Chance the Rapper took to Good Morning America on Friday for his first live performance behind his debut album, The Big Day.

Performing live from Rumsey Playfield in New York’s Central Park, the Chicago MC ran through five tracks from The Big Day: “Let’s Go on the Run” with Knox Fortune, “Do You Remember”, “Hot Shower” with MadeinTYO and Dababy, “We Go High”, and “Town on the Hill”. Catch the replay below.



Next month, Chance the Rapper will embark “The Big Day Tour”, which spans 35 dates. You can find tickets here.