Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Chance the Rapper joins Smino for “Eternal” at Lollapalooza: Watch

The Chicago MC makes another surprise appearance to perform another track off The Big Day

by
on August 04, 2019, 1:16pm
0 comments
Smino Chance the Rapper Eternal Lollapalooza live surprise guest collaboration big day
Chance the Rapper and Smino, photo via Twitter/@Xavier_Sanchez4

Chance the Rapper may not officially be on this year’s Lollapalooza lineup, but he’s been all over the Chicago festival celebrating the release of his debut album, The Big Day. On Friday, he showed up with Death Cab for Cutie to give the live debut to their “Do You Remember” collaboration. Then on Saturday, Lil Chano returned to Grant Park to hop on stage with Smino for their joint track “Eternal”.

Watch fan-shot clips of the performance — which includes Smino dubbing Chance “the Senator of Chicago” — below.

Frequent Chance the Rapper collaborator and guest on The Big Day’s title track, Francis and the Lights, is set to take the Lolla stage today. Will Chance make another surprise appearance? Stay tuned.

(Buy: Tickets to Chance the Rapper’s Upcoming Shows)

Previous Story
Rich the Kid gifts one-legged gatecrasher with Lollapalooza pass for entire weekend
Next Story
Lil Wayne performs his “Old Town Road” remix at Lollapalooza: Watch
No comments