Chance the Rapper joins Smino for “Eternal” at Lollapalooza: Watch

Chance the Rapper may not officially be on this year’s Lollapalooza lineup, but he’s been all over the Chicago festival celebrating the release of his debut album, The Big Day. On Friday, he showed up with Death Cab for Cutie to give the live debut to their “Do You Remember” collaboration. Then on Saturday, Lil Chano returned to Grant Park to hop on stage with Smino for their joint track “Eternal”.

Watch fan-shot clips of the performance — which includes Smino dubbing Chance “the Senator of Chicago” — below.



Frequent Chance the Rapper collaborator and guest on The Big Day’s title track, Francis and the Lights, is set to take the Lolla stage today. Will Chance make another surprise appearance? Stay tuned.

