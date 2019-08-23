Charli XCX shares aching new song “Miss U”: Stream

Charli XCX has contributed a new song to the soundtrack for 13 Reasons Why. Dubbed “Miss U”, it’s an aching track that mirrors the themes of the teen drama’s third season.

“Some nights‚ I go back there/ Right back where we used to love/ Think I messed up somewhere/ Don’t know what I keep running from,” the pop singer laments on the track, a synth-y but dramatically less effervescent cut than what we’re used to from Charli.



(Read: The Top 10 TV Shows of 2019… So Far)

The mournful lyrics likely draw on the premise of the TV’s show latest season, which looks closer at the death of character Bryce Walker.

Stream “Miss U” below.

Season three of 13 Reasons Why premiered on Netflix today, August 23rd.

Charli has plenty more music on the way as she gears up for the release of her new album, Charli. Due out September 13th, the star-studded record has already been teased with singles like “Cross You Out” featuring Sky Ferreira, “Flash Pose” featuring Pabllo Vittar, and “Gone” featuring Christine and the Queens.

In support of the LP, Charli will tour North America beginning September 20th. Grab your tickets here.