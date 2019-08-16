Charli XCX and Sky Ferreira collaborate on new song “Cross You Out”: Stream

Charli XCX and Sky Ferriera's artwork for "Cross You Out"

Charli XCX returns next month with a guest-heavy new album. Simply titled Charli and due out September 13th, the 15-track LP boasts appearances from HAIM, CupcakKe, Clairo, and Big Freedia, among others.

So far, we’ve heard “1999” featuring Troye Sivan, the Lizzo-assisted “Blame It on Your Love”, and the Christine and Queens collaboration “Gone”. Tonight brings our fourth preview of Charli in the form of “Cross You Out” featuring Sky Ferriera.



Per a press release, the song is an “emotive and vulnerable confessional materialized in an unflinching pop anthem… [that] explores the personal transformation that occurs following the end of a turbulent relationship, and the complicated liberation within that.”

Take a listen to “Cross You Out” below.

Next month, Charli XCX will embark on a supporting North American tour. Get your tickets here.