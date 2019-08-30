Charli XCX and HAIM cozy up on new song “Warm”: Stream

Charli XCX returns next month with her first album in five years, the star-studded Charli. Following collaborations with Christine and the Queens (“Gone”) and Sky Ferreira (“Cross You Out”), the future-thinking pop star is now sharing “Warm” featuring HAIM.

Not quite unlike “Miss U”, her 13 Reasons Why soundtrack contribution, today’s track plays out like a yearning ballad. “Tell me the reason why we can’t fall in love/ Tell me the reason why you won’t open up,” Charli pleads over spare synths, her voice warped by Auto-Tuning. The three Haim sisters join in later on the song’s bridge.



(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2018)

Take a listen below.

Executive produced by Charli and PC Music leader A. G. Cook, the self-titled LP officially arrives September 13th through Atlantic Records. The long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s Sucker also boasts guests in Lizzo, Troye Sivan, Big Freedia, Kim Petras, Pabllo Vittar, and former Artist of the Month Clairo.

Charli will promote the new album with a North American tour that begins September 20th. Purchase your tickets here.

HAIM recently made their own return with a new single called “Summer Girl”, complete with a video helmed by Paul Thomas Anderson.