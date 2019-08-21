Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie prepare to take down Roger Ailes in Bombshell teaser: Watch

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie in Bombshell

Back in June, Showtime premiered The Loudest Voice, a miniseries staring Russell Crowe as former Fox News chief Roger Ailes in the story of the media giant’s downfall. That tale is now getting the cinematic treatment in director Jay Roach’s (Trumbo) new movie Bombshell. Today, we’ve been given our first look at Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie in the film thanks to the first teaser trailer.

Theron and Kidman respectively play Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, two of the anchors at the center of the sexual harassment scandal that led to Ailes’ termination. Robbie, meanwhile, portrays Kayla Pospisil, an associate producer invented by screenwriter Charles Randolph (The Big Short) for the film. The teaser for Bombshell is all about tension as the three women find themselves in the same elevator heading to the same floor. The number 2 button has never felt so ominous.



Take a look at the Bombshell teaser below.

As previously reported, John Lithgow plays Ailes, the Fox News CEO and chairman whose career and status were sunk by a 2016 sexual harassment scandal. He passed away just under a year later at the age of 77. Bombshell also stars Allison Janney as legal and political analyst Susan Estrich; Malcolm McDowell as media mogul Rupert Murdoch; Mark Duplass as Kelly’s husband, Douglas Brunt; Alice Eve as Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt; Alanna Ubach as “Judge” Jeanine Pirro, Elisabeth Röhm as news anchor Martha MacCallum; Spencer Garrett as the infamous Sean Hannity; and Connie Britton as Ailes’ wife, Beth. Kate McKinnon also has an undisclosed role.

Bombshell is set to hit theaters on December 20th. Here’s the brief official synopsis: “Based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time, Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.”