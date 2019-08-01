Chimaira vocalist Mark Hunter diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Chimaira singer Mark Hunter

Chimaira singer Mark Hunter has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. In a post to his personal Facebook page, the vocalist said that a mass was discovered in his neck during a routine physical and that he will begin treatment later this month.

“Last year during a physical, my doctor discovered a large mass in my neck,” Hunter wrote. “I had two fine needle biopsies, but the results were inconclusive. A week ago, I had half of my thyroid removed so doctors could better test the tumor. The results were positive for Papillary cancer- the most common of thyroid cancers.



He continued, “Luckily, it also has a high cure rate. There is no known cause for this type of cancer, but it’s likely genetic. There weren’t any symptoms either. The next step is to remove the rest of my thyroid on August 12th and explore radioactive iodine treatment. I should probably sit on a beach somewhere after that.”

Hunter helped form Chimaira in Cleveland in 1998 and remained its only consistent member until the band called it quits in 2014 after releasing some of the most respected albums of the groove-metal centric early aughts.

After signing to Roadrunner for its debut album, Pass Out Experience, in 2001, the band underwent some lineup changes before dropping The Impossibility of Reason in 2003 and 2005’s self-titled LP, each a significant entry in the nu-metal canon. Their metalcore sensibilities would became more evident on later albums; however, Chimaira would return to its groovy nu-metal roots for its final release, Crown of Phantoms, in 2013.

Chimaira reunited for a one-off show in 2017, but have been dormant since. We wish Hunter the best in his treatment and will be blasting some classic Chimaira in his honor.