Choir! Choir! Choir! announce US fall tour, cover Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”: Watch

Choir! Choir! Choir!, photo by Joseph Fuda

Choir! Choir! Choir!, the nontraditional choir act led by Canadian artists Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman, have announced new US tour dates.

Blurring the line between artist and audience, Choir! Choir! Choir! invites concertgoers to partake in the actual performance. The act “exists to celebrate music… offering therapeutic benefits with the ultimate side effect: a powerful community,” reads a statement.



The US trek officially begins September 6th in Boulder, Colorado before heading off to Denver, Chicago, and then Brooklyn for two nights at the Jalopy Theater. Choir! Choir! Choir! will also visit Portland, Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Tucson before wrapping up in Mesa, Arizona on November 30th.

Ahead of the fall tour, they’ve shared a cover of the Billie Eilish hit “Bad Guy”. Choir! Choir! Choir! previously tackled works by Chris Cornell, John Lennon, and Prince, as well as famously performed onstage alongside David Byrne and Rufus Wainwright.

Check out “Bad Guy” below, followed by their full tour itinerary. Tickets can be purchased here.

Choir! Choir! Choir! 2019 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Swallow Hill Music Association

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Chicago

09/09 – Fish Creek, WI @ Door Community Auditorium

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Jalopy Theater

09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Jalopy Theater

10/09 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/10 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo House of Music

10/11 – Seattle, WA @ St. Mark’s Cathedral

10/13 – San Diego, CA @ ArtPower

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Freight and Salvage

11/06 – Pensacola, FL @ Foo Foo Festival

11/29 – Tucson, AZ @ The Ratio

11/30 – Mesa, AZ @ Piper Repertory Theatre