Choir! Choir! Choir! announce US fall tour, cover Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”: Watch

Choir! Choir! Choir!, the nontraditional choir act led by Canadian artists Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman, have announced new US tour dates.
Blurring the line between artist and audience, Choir! Choir! Choir! invites concertgoers to partake in the actual performance. The act “exists to celebrate music… offering therapeutic benefits with the ultimate side effect: a powerful community,” reads a statement.
The US trek officially begins September 6th in Boulder, Colorado before heading off to Denver, Chicago, and then Brooklyn for two nights at the Jalopy Theater. Choir! Choir! Choir! will also visit Portland, Seattle, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Tucson before wrapping up in Mesa, Arizona on November 30th.
Ahead of the fall tour, they’ve shared a cover of the Billie Eilish hit “Bad Guy”. Choir! Choir! Choir! previously tackled works by Chris Cornell, John Lennon, and Prince, as well as famously performed onstage alongside David Byrne and Rufus Wainwright.
Check out “Bad Guy” below, followed by their full tour itinerary. Tickets can be purchased here.
Choir! Choir! Choir! 2019 Tour Dates:
09/06 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium
09/07 – Denver, CO @ Swallow Hill Music Association
09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Chicago
09/09 – Fish Creek, WI @ Door Community Auditorium
09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Jalopy Theater
09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Jalopy Theater
10/09 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/10 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo House of Music
10/11 – Seattle, WA @ St. Mark’s Cathedral
10/13 – San Diego, CA @ ArtPower
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg
10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Freight and Salvage
11/06 – Pensacola, FL @ Foo Foo Festival
11/29 – Tucson, AZ @ The Ratio
11/30 – Mesa, AZ @ Piper Repertory Theatre