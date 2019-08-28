Cigarettes After Sex announce new album Cry, share “Heavenly”: Stream

Cigarettes After Sex, photo by Ebru Yildiz

Dream pop purveyors Cigarettes After Sex have officially announced their sophomore album. Dubbed Cry, it’s due for arrival October 25th through Partisan Records.

Cry follows the Texas band’s acclaimed self-titled debut from 2017. Per a press statement, its nine tracks were recorded “during night time sessions in a mansion on the Spanish island of Mallorca,” a magical and cinematic place that ended up impacting the LP in a major way.



“The sound of this record is completely tied to the location for me,” frontman/guitarist Greg Gonzalez explained. “Ultimately, I view this record as a film. It was shot in this stunning, exotic location, and it stitches all these different characters and scenes together, but in the end is really about romance, beauty & sexuality. It’s a very personal telling of what those things mean to me.”

As an early snapshot of Cigarettes After Sex’s worldly travels, they’ve shared lead single “Heavenly”. The track is as divine as its name suggests, the kind of lulling, low-key listen that transports you to another time and place. According to Gonzalez, it was “inspired by the overwhelming beauty I felt watching an endless sunset on a secluded beach in Latvia one summer night.”

Hear “Heavenly” for yourself below.

Cry was self-produced and engineered by Gonzalez, with mixing handled by Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, Julien Baker). Pre-orders have begun.

Cry Artwork:

Cry Tracklist:

01. Don’t Let Me Go

02. Kiss It Off Me

03. Heavenly

04. You’re the Only Good Thing in My Life

05. Touch

06. Hentai

07. Cry

08. Falling In Love

09. Pure

To promote Cry, Cigarettes After Sex will be on the road all throughout the fall and winter. Their extensive itinerary includes tour dates across North America, Europe, and the UK. Find the full schedule below and grab your tickets here.

Cigarettes After Sex 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

09/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

09/29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater

10/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

10/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/12 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/15 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/18 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

10/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

10/21 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/23 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/07 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11/08 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

11/09 – Benidorm, ES @ Primavera 20th Anniversary Weekender

11/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

11/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

11/14 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/16 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza

11/17 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza

11/18 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

11/19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

11/20 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

11/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall

11/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrome

11/25 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/27 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/28 – London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire

03/23 – Bristol, UK @ Academy

03/24 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

03/25 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute

03/27 – Leeds, UK @ University

03/28 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

03/29 – Liverpool, UK @ Academy

04/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

04/03 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

04/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Slatkyrkan

04/06 – Aarhus, DE @ Voxhall

04/08 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier