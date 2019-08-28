Cigarettes After Sex announce new album Cry, share “Heavenly”: Stream

Dream pop purveyors Cigarettes After Sex have officially announced their sophomore album. Dubbed Cry, it’s due for arrival October 25th through Partisan Records.
Cry follows the Texas band’s acclaimed self-titled debut from 2017. Per a press statement, its nine tracks were recorded “during night time sessions in a mansion on the Spanish island of Mallorca,” a magical and cinematic place that ended up impacting the LP in a major way.
“The sound of this record is completely tied to the location for me,” frontman/guitarist Greg Gonzalez explained. “Ultimately, I view this record as a film. It was shot in this stunning, exotic location, and it stitches all these different characters and scenes together, but in the end is really about romance, beauty & sexuality. It’s a very personal telling of what those things mean to me.”
As an early snapshot of Cigarettes After Sex’s worldly travels, they’ve shared lead single “Heavenly”. The track is as divine as its name suggests, the kind of lulling, low-key listen that transports you to another time and place. According to Gonzalez, it was “inspired by the overwhelming beauty I felt watching an endless sunset on a secluded beach in Latvia one summer night.”
Hear “Heavenly” for yourself below.
Cry was self-produced and engineered by Gonzalez, with mixing handled by Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, Julien Baker). Pre-orders have begun.
Cry Artwork:
Cry Tracklist:
01. Don’t Let Me Go
02. Kiss It Off Me
03. Heavenly
04. You’re the Only Good Thing in My Life
05. Touch
06. Hentai
07. Cry
08. Falling In Love
09. Pure
To promote Cry, Cigarettes After Sex will be on the road all throughout the fall and winter. Their extensive itinerary includes tour dates across North America, Europe, and the UK. Find the full schedule below and grab your tickets here.
Cigarettes After Sex 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
09/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
09/29 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater
10/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
10/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/12 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/15 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/18 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater
10/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
10/21 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/23 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/07 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11/08 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
11/09 – Benidorm, ES @ Primavera 20th Anniversary Weekender
11/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
11/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
11/14 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/16 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza
11/17 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza
11/18 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
11/19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
11/20 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
11/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall
11/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrome
11/25 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/27 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/28 – London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire
03/23 – Bristol, UK @ Academy
03/24 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
03/25 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute
03/27 – Leeds, UK @ University
03/28 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
03/29 – Liverpool, UK @ Academy
04/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
04/03 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
04/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Slatkyrkan
04/06 – Aarhus, DE @ Voxhall
04/08 – Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier