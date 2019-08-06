Menu
Pregnant City Girls rapper Yung Miami target of drive-by shooting in Florida

The 26-year-old artist and her unborn child were not injured

on August 06, 2019, 4:41pm
city girls yung miami shooting
City Girls' Yung Miami

Yung Miami, one half of hip-hop duo City Girls, was the target of a drive-by shooting in Florida early Tuesday. The pregnant rapper, as well as her unborn child, were not injured.

The incident took place in the group’s hometown of Miami as the rapper was driving away from Circle House recording studio. According to the 26-year-old MC, the shots came from behind her Mercedes-Benz SUV, and at least one bullet struck a spare tire.

At this time, Miami-Dade police Det. Lee Cowart said they had no immediate suspects in mind, but that the investigation is still in progress.

Yung Miami, real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, announced her pregnancy in June, though it’s unclear how far along she is.

City Girls released their most recent album, Girl Codelast November. It featured Cardi B and was later supported with a tour alongside Lil Baby. The rap two-piece is also known for contributing to Drake’s smash hit “In My Feelings”.

