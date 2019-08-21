Clairo joins Mura Masa on new song “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again”: Stream

Less than a month removed from her impressive Immunity debut, synthpop star Clairo is back with a new release. Titled “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again”, it’s a collaboration with British producer Mura Masa.

“This Mura Masa song is a really special one for me,” Clairo wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been a fan of his for years — but working together, hearing his ideas and seeing this song come to life was a whole other beautiful experience I was lucky to be part of.” She also added that “these lyrics are some of my favorites.”



Mura Masa, whose CV includes joint tracks with ASAP Rocky, Damon Albarn, and Charli XCX, noted that today’s offering ushers in a new chapter of his career:

“This is the beginning of rolling out a new direction for Mura Masa, which has a much heavier focus on band and guitar music. Punk and new wave is the music I grew up playing so it feels like an exciting return for me. I’m thrilled to debut this new sound with one of indie music’s most exciting and talented songwriting newcomers in Clairo. To me, this is the zeitgeist of the next year in music; a new type of band.”

Check out “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” via its Thomas Hardiman-directed video below.

The new single is said to be the first off Mura Masa’s forthcoming sophomore album, which follows up his 2017 self-titled LP. The Grammy-winning producer has a handful of tour dates this fall, tickets for which can be purchased here.

As for the 21-year-old Clairo, she’ll be on the road supporting Immunity for the next few months. Find tickets to her shows here.

