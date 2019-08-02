Clairo releases debut album Immunity: Stream

Clairo has shared her debut record, the 11-track Immunity. The full-length is available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

20-year-old (21 in just over two weeks) Claire Cottrill launched her Clairo project as a bedroom DIY effort with the track “Pretty Girl”, which quickly went viral. She signed to FADER thanks to some family connections, eventually teaming with former Vampire Weekend member Rostam to co-produce Immunity.



Speaking to Consequence of Sound about working alongside Rostam, Clairo said,

“We made one song together, then didn’t work together again for months. And then we had a few more days together at some point and we made five songs within three days. We kept making music, and I brought some of my own work to him to help flesh out. ‘Bags’ was a song that I had written on my own and pretty much produced on my own and brought to Rostam. We finished it together, and it could not be where it is without him. It was really cool to go through a process where — I don’t know anything, and he’s so experienced and knows how to make completely perfect records. It was a dream to be able to see him work on music that I made because he’s such a legend.”

Previous singles from the record include the aforementioned “Bags”, as well as “Closer to You”. Listen to the complete collection below.

You can also catch Clairo performing Immunity songs on the road with Khalid this summer; get tickets here.

Immunity Artwork:

Immunity Tracklist:

01. Alewife

02. Impossible

03. Closer to You

04. North

05. Bags

06. Softly

07. Sofia

08. White flag

09. Feel something

10. Sinking

11. I Wouldn’t Ask You