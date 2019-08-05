Clairo announces North American headlining tour

Last week, Clairo celebrated the release of her Rostam-produced debut album, Immunity. The bedroom pop act has now announced a corresponding North American headlining tour.

The fall trek begins late September and extends well through the end of November. Cities like Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Vancouver, and Los Angeles are listed on the itinerary, as are Las Vegas, Austin, Orlando, and Charlotte.



(Read: 10 Pop Albums for People Who Hate Pop)

Clairo will also visit Brooklyn, Detroit, and Toronto before wrapping things up in Boston, which is just 25 miles west of her Massachusetts hometown of Carlisle. Both beabadoobee and Hello Yello have been tapped as openers.

This headlining tour follows Clairo’s summer stint supporting Khalid.

Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 7th, and can be purchased here.

Clairo 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

08/03 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

08/04 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center *

08/06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

08/08 — Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre *

08/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

08/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

08/14 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

08/16 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

08/17 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena *

08/25 — Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

09/28 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/05 — Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall

10/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Events Centre

10/10 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/18 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/22 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/23 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/24 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

10/28 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

10/29 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

10/31 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/01 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/03 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/08 — Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theater

11/12 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/14 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

11/16 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/18 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

11/20 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Plaza Condesa

* = w/ Khalid

Revisit Immunity track “Sofia”, which was one of our favorite songs from last week.