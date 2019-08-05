Clairo announces North American headlining tour

Last week, Clairo celebrated the release of her Rostam-produced debut album, Immunity. The bedroom pop act has now announced a corresponding North American headlining tour.
The fall trek begins late September and extends well through the end of November. Cities like Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Vancouver, and Los Angeles are listed on the itinerary, as are Las Vegas, Austin, Orlando, and Charlotte.
Clairo will also visit Brooklyn, Detroit, and Toronto before wrapping things up in Boston, which is just 25 miles west of her Massachusetts hometown of Carlisle. Both beabadoobee and Hello Yello have been tapped as openers.
This headlining tour follows Clairo’s summer stint supporting Khalid.
Check out the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 7th, and can be purchased here.
Clairo 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
08/03 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *
08/04 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center *
08/06 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
08/08 — Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre *
08/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
08/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
08/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *
08/14 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
08/16 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *
08/17 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena *
08/25 — Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
09/28 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
10/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/05 — Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall
10/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Events Centre
10/10 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/18 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/22 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/23 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/24 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
10/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
10/28 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
10/29 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
10/31 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/01 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/03 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/08 — Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theater
11/12 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/14 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
11/16 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/18 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
11/20 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
03/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Plaza Condesa
* = w/ Khalid
