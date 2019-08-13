Consequence of Sound
Menu
Skip to content
News
Tour Dates
Festival News and Rumors
Trending Artists
Music
Music News
New Music
Album Streams
Late Night Performances
Music Videos
Song of the Week
Upcoming Releases
CoSigns
Film
Film News
Film Reviews
Top Performances
Comics to Screen
TV
TV News
TV Reviews
Top Episodes
Reviews
Album Reviews
Film Reviews
TV Reviews
Festival Reviews
Concert Reviews
Features
Anniversaries
Cover Stories
Editorials
Festival Hype
Interviews
Lists
Rankings
Podcasts
The Opus
The Losers’ Club
This Must Be the Gig
Kyle Meredith With…
Discography
Filmography
Halloweenies
Album of the Week
The Fifth Dimension
Staff Lists
Annual Report 2018
Decades
Top 100 Albums
Top 100 Songs
Top 100 Singers
Top 100 Music Venues
Best of the 2000s
Giveaways
Heavy
Festival Outlook
Videos
Search for:
Press Enter
Press Escape to Close
Click to Search
Search
Search Results
see all results
Album Reviews
Expert Reviews for the Newest Albums
in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, EDM, and More
Jeff Buckley’s Amazing Grace Built His Indelible Legacy
The late songwriter only needed a single album to etch his name among the all-time greats
by
Jacob Nierenberg
on
August 13, 2019, 10:30am
0
comments
A
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Artists
Jeff Buckley
Tags
'90s Alternative
Alternative
Alternative Rock
Folk Rock
Singer-Songwriter
The Opus
Previous Story
Jenny Hval shares sexy new single “High Alice”: Stream
Next Story
Film Review: Blinded By the Light Is A Giddy Celebration of Love, Youth, and Bruce Springsteen
Want more? Follow us on
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Google-Plus
Tumblr
Instagram
Pinterest
No comments
Popular
Today
Week
Month
1
"Teenage Dream" video star accuses Katy Perry of sexual harassment
2
Full Woodstock recording to air on WXPN at exact time of original festival
3
Tool's Ænima re-enters Top 10 of Billboard 200, new single "Fear Inoculum" is longest track to enter Hot 100
4
Avicii's cause of death revealed: Report
5
Eddie Murphy roars back to life in first trailer for Dolemite Is My Name: Watch
1
Full Woodstock recording to air on WXPN at exact time of original festival
2
"Teenage Dream" video star accuses Katy Perry of sexual harassment
3
Jack Black and Jack White have finally recorded a song together
4
DEVO confirm rare live appearance at Desert Daze: "This could be the last time DEVO plays on this planet"
5
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announce separation
1
Iowa government employee ousted after constantly emailing his colleagues about Tupac
2
Metallica struck deal with Live Nation to place tickets directly on resale market: Report
3
Leaked video shows Gibson destroying hundreds of their own guitars
4
Full Woodstock recording to air on WXPN at exact time of original festival
5
Ranking: Every Quentin Tarantino Movie from Worst to Best
More Stories
Latest
Trending
Create your account
Finish Sign Up
[fu-upload-form form_layout="media" title="Submit Your Photo"][input type="hidden" name="ugc" value="1"][/fu-upload-form]