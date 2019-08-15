Code Orange deliver haunting entrance song “Let Me In” for WWE wrestler The Fiend: Watch

Code Orange

The wrestling world was enraptured this past weekend by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam, partially due to his terrifying, horror-themed entrance featuring the track “Let Me In” from Pittsburgh hardcore band Code Orange.

The Fiend’s entrance has already notched nearly 3 million views on YouTube, with Code Orange’s aggressive background music being a main focus. With the band being fans of wrestling and Wyatt — and vice-versa — the pairing came about serendipitously thanks to some savvy social media use from both parties.



“What happened was I saw that Bray had followed us on Twitter,” drummer and vocalist Jami Morgan told Newsweek, “and we’ve been following him since a couple of years ago when our record I Am King came out, and that’s around when he kicked off at the same time with his vignettes and vibe. And so I just messaged him and said, ‘Hey man, I think we should do something together and it makes a lot of sense’ and he hit me back.”

After a loose conversations between Bray and the band, including a lengthy approval process from WWE, the song — which features vocal samples from Wyatt and elements of his prior entrance theme — made its debut alongside The Fiend on Sunday at SummerSlam to an overwhelming reception. The band’s music has also has seen a spike in listeners since the entrance debut.

“Aesthetically, [The Fiend] lands right where our band lands. And that’s why [Wyatt] was so down. He got that instantly,” Morgan added. “He said to me, ‘This needs to be violent and scary, and that’s what you guys do.'”

Code Orange is currently at work on their follow-up to 2017’s Forever, with “stuff coming very soon”, according to Morgan. In the meantime, watch the entrance and stream “Let Me In” below.