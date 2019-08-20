Colin Kaepernick’s attorney says JAY-Z’s NFL deal “crosses the intellectual picket line”

JAY-Z (photo by Amy Price) and the NFL

Representatives for Colin Kaepernick continue to lash out against JAY-Z over his partnerinship with the NFL. In an interview with ABC News, Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos accused the hip-hop mogul of being “cold-blooded.”

“This deal between JAY-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line,” Geragos said. He added that JAY-Z did not reach out to Kaepernick prior to the announcement of the partnership. “I can confirm to you that the deal was already done prior to any conversation that [Kaepernick] had with Jay-Z and he certainly didn’t have any conversations with the NFL.”



Kaepernick’s partner Nessa Diab previously slammed JAY-Z. “Don’t you dare call it a social justice reform attempt when it comes to working with that company,” she said during a recent episode of her Hot 97 radio show. Kaepernick himself has thus far declined to comment. But given the harsh tone adopted by his partner and lawyer, his feelings aren’t hard to guess.

For his part, JAY-Z has defended the deal. “We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase,” Hov said during a press conference announcing his partnership with the NFL. “There [are] two parts of protesting. You go outside and you protest, and then the company or the individual says, ‘I hear you. What do we do next?’”

JAY-Z has a long history of activism and charitable giving through programs like the Reform Alliance, and he was a vocal supporter of Kaepernick during his dispute with the NFL. Hov even wore the QB’s jersey on Saturday Night Live. But ever since JAY-Z was named the NFL’s “live music entertainment strategist” and revealed to be involved in the league’s social initiatives, the entertainment world has been divided. Rapper Freddie Gibbs has supported his fellow emcee, while Kaepernick’s former teammate Eric Reid had some harsh words to say on Twitter:

(2/2) to get Colin’s job back as well. Jay-Z knowingly made a money move with the very people who’ve committed an injustice against Colin and is using social justice to smooth it over with the black community. — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) August 15, 2019

In addition to the entertainment deal, JAY-Z is reportedly attempting to buy an NFL team. If successful, he would be the NFL’s third owner of color, and the only one who is African-American.