Consequence of Sound Radio

Consequence of Sound Radio is back on the air this week bringing you expertly curated music and exclusive programming on TuneIn. The General Stereo by Vans is once again taking over with more live DJ sets, while our flagship shows are presenting brand new interviews.

Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman hosts a new episode of Relevant Content on Wednesday, August 14th at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT. This week, he sits down with frequent CoS contributor Drew Fortune to discuss his new book, No Encore!, which reveals the “weirdest, wildest, and most embarrassing” road stories from the likes of The Police, Devo, Garbage, Jane’s Addiction, and more.



Speaking of touring life, This Must Be the Gig is back with another insightful discussion. The Dandy Warhols drop in to talk about over two decades of performing live and their upcoming album, Why You So Crazy. The episode debuts Thursday, August 15th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

The General Stereo by Vans also returns with fresh broadcasts from The General by Vans boutique store in Brooklyn, New York. The man behind all of The General Stereo’s curation, DJ Dirrty, will take over the airwaves for another edition of Ballers Eve on August 14th at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. At the same time on the following day — Thursday, August 15th — Queen Majesty will be back to spin the hottest Jamaican jams.

Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player below. Find a complete schedule for the week of August 12th-18th, including re-airings of past editions of This Must Be the Gig, Relevant Content, and The General Stereo, below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, August 12th:

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Lydia Night of The Regrettes on How Do You Love? – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Forty Deuce 2 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. EST/ 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – La Dispute – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – NAO – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, August 13th:

This Must Be the Gig – Potty Mouth – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11 :00 a.m. PT

The General Stereo: Chances With Wolves 1 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – PUP – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, August 14th:

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Drew Fortune Talks No Encore – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Ballers Eve Live 2 – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Kevin McHale – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, August 15th:

This Must Be the Gig – The Tallest Man on Earth – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Queen Majesty Live 2 – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Snow Patrol – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, August 16th:

This Must Be the Gig – Nilufer Yanya – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Drew Fortune Talks No Encore Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

The General Stereo: Ballers Eve 2 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 17th:

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Drew Fortune Talks No Encore Rebroadcast – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Queen Majesty 2 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Monday, August 18th:

This Must Be the Gig – Prophets of Rage – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Drew Fortune Talks No Encore Rebroadcast – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Forty Deuce 2 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT