As always, Consequence of Sound Radio is streaming live all week with a brand new schedule of expertly curated tracks and exclusive programming on TuneIn. The General Stereo by Vans will present its final week of DJ sets live from Brooklyn, while our flagship shows deliver brand new interviews.

A new episode of Relevant Content airs on Wednesday, August 28th at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT and centers on one of the biggest bands of 2019: Tool. Host and Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman welcomes a panel of Tool fans on to try and convince him that the return of Maynard James Keenan’s beloved alternative metal outfit is worth all the hype.



Meanwhile, as summer festival season winds to a close, This Must Be the Gig heads to Øya Festival in Norway for a dispatch from abroad. In addition to interviews local artists Fay Wildhagen and Kommode (the new project from Kings of Convenience’s Eirik Glambek Bøe), host Lior Phillips sits down with one of the year’s most vibrant and acclaimed live acts, British punk rockers IDLES.

(Read: Ballers Eve Legend DJ Dirrty Brings Pop-Up Radio Station and New DJ Series to Brooklyn’s The General by Vans)

Finally The General Stereo by Vans returns for a last hurrah live from The General by Vans boutique store in Brooklyn, New York. The trio of DJ sets opens with The General Stereo mastermind himself, DJ Dirrty, bringing Ballers Eve back for a third go-around on Wednesday the 28th at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT. The next day at the same time, Queen Majesty is back with more Jamaican jams. Finally, the last General Stereo performance will find Black ‘N Blue Takeover getting hardcore once more on Friday, August 30th at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT.

Find a complete schedule for the week of August 12th-18th, including re-airings of past editions of This Must Be the Gig, Relevant Content, and The General Stereo, below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, August 26th:

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Quality Control: Taylor Swift Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Forty Deuce 3 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. EST/ 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – NAO – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, August 27th:

This Must Be the Gig – Lance Reddick – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11 :00 a.m. PT

The General Stereo: Chances With Wolves 2 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Tallest Man on Earth – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, August 28th:

This Must Be the Gig – Nilufer Yanya – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Prove It: Get Me Into Tool – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Ballers Eve Live 3 – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Snow Patrol – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, August 29th:

This Must Be the Gig – Prophets of Rage – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Oya Festival – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Queen Majesty Live 3 – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Nilufer Yanya – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, August 30th:

This Must Be the Gig – Potty Mouth – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Prove It: Get Me Into Tool Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

The General Stereo: Black N Blue Takeover Live 3 – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 31st:

This Must Be the Gig – Oya Festival – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Prove It: Get Me Into Tool Rebroadcast – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Queen Majesty Live 3 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – PUP – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, September 1st:

The General Stereo: Ballers Eve 3 Rebroadcast – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Prove It: Get Me Into Tool Rebroadcast – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Black N Blue Takeover 3 Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT