Consequence of Sound Radio

For the last few months, Consequence of Sound Radio has been bringing you an expertly curated station of the hottest new music alongside exclusive shows on TuneIn. As we enter August, we’ve put together another week of incredible programming that includes interviews with established favorites and rising artists, as well as fresh DJ sets from The General Stereo by Vans.

On Wednesday, August 7th at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman sits down with Lydia Night of The Regrettes for the latest episode of CoS Radio’s flagship show Relevant Content. The two discuss the garage pop outfit’s forthcoming sophomore album, How Do You Love?, ahead of its August 9th release. They also touch on pop culture as an escape in hard times, including of course Stranger Things 3. (While you wait for their chat, snag some tickets to The Regrettes’ upcoming shows here.)



CoS Radio is also bringing you two new episodes of This Must Be the Gig from last month’s Mad Cool Festival. Adam Kivel catches up with Empire of the Sun and La Dispute for more enlightening conversations about life on the road and on stage. The former will debut Thursday, August 8th at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT, while the latter episode drops later that day at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

Our exclusive presentation of The General Stereo by Vans also continues this week with two brand new DJ sets. Forty Deuce will return for their second broadcast of funk and soul sounds from The General by Vans in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. Then, on Thursday, Chances With Wolves takes over at the same time to spin eclectic selections from their deep crates of dub, R&B, psych, and world records.

Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player below. Find a complete schedule for the week of August 5th-11th, including re-airings of past editions of TMBTG, RC, and The General Stereo, below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, August 5th:

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 8:00 a.m. EST/5:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Past and Future of Lollapalooza – 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Ballers Eve Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Potty Mouth – 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues)/9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, August 6th:

This Must Be the Gig – NAO – 8:00 a.m. EST/5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Kevin McHale – 2:00 p.m. EST/11 :00 a.m. PT

The General Stereo: Queen Majesty Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Potty Mouth – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed)/9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, August 7th:

This Must Be the Gig – PUP – 11:00 a.m. EST/8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Lydia Night of The Regrettes on How Do You Love? – 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Forty Deuce Live – 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs)/9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, August 8th:

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 8:00 a.m. EST/5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – La Dispute – 3:00 p.m. EST/12:00 p.m. PT

The General Stereo: Chances with Wolves Live – 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Tallest Man on Earth – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs)/9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, August 9th:

This Must Be the Gig – La Dispute – 8:00 a.m. EST/5:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Lydia Night of The Regrettes on How Do You Love? Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m.

EST/9:00 a.m. PT

The General Stereo: Forty Deuce Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, August 10th:

Relevant Content – Quentin Tarantino’s Greatest Hits Rebroadcast – 8:00 a.m. EST/5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 11:00 a.m. EST/8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Lydia Night of The Regrettes on How Do You Love? Rebroadcast – 2:00 p.m.

EST/11:00 a.m. PT

The General Stereo: Chances With Wolves Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Nilufer Yanya – 12:00 a.m. EST (Sun)/9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, August 11th:

This Must Be the Gig – La Dispute – 11:00 a.m. EST/8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Lydia Night of The Regrettes on How Do You Love? Rebroadcast – 2:00 p.m.

EST/11:00 a.m. PT

The General Stereo: Black N Blue Takeover Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Kevin McHale – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon)/9:00 p.m. PT