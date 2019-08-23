Corey Taylor plans to record a solo album

Corey Taylor is a man of many hats, fronting Slipknot and Stone Sour, writing best-selling books, and generally winning Twitter with his thoughts on the world. Now, the accomplished singer has revealed that he plans to record a debut solo album.

“I’m actually giving serious thought to doing a solo album and a solo run,” divulged Taylor in a new interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM. “Obviously, it’s not gonna happen for a while. And I’m actually giving you the exclusive, ’cause I haven’t told anybody that I was gonna do that… Honestly, it’s something that I didn’t even consider for a long time until people just kept beating me up about it, asking me when I was gonna do it.”



Taylor, who has embarked on a few solo tours where he performs covers and acoustic versions of his bands’ songs, added, “The more they kept asking, the more I just kept thinking about it, the more I was just, like, ‘You know what? If I don’t do it now, I’m never gonna do it.’ So, yeah, probably 2021. I’m actually putting a band together. I’ve already told the guys in Stone Sour and Slipknot that I’m doing it, just out of respect. And, yeah, I’m gonna start working on a solo album. That’s all I’ll give you for now. But, yeah, that’s the plan as of right now.”

And the reason Taylor mentions 2021 for his solo album is that Slipknot just released a new album, We Are Not Your Kind, earlier this month, and will be promoting that LP for the foreseeable future, having just announced a 2020 European tour with Behemoth.

For now, Taylor is currently fronting Slipknot on the North American “Knotfest Roadshow”, also featuring Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. See our photo gallery and recap of last month’s kickoff show, and pick up tickets here.