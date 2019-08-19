CupcakKe announces “The 10k Tour”, will give away $10,000 to lucky fan each night

CupcakKe

Chicago rapper CupcakKe has announced a 2019 fall tour called “The 10k Tour”. During each night of the trek, she will give away money to randomly selected fans — just because she can.

“The 10k Tour” kicks off on September 7th in Indianapolis, Indiana and wraps up on October 6th in Austin, Texas. According to her tweet, CupcakKe will be giving away $10,000 each night of the tour to a fan selected at random. The fan will be chosen by pulling a name out of a hat.



“I present to everyone “The 10k Tour” (Giveaway) !” she wrote on Twitter. “I will be giving away $10,000!!! Every night of the tour I will be calling a random name out of a hat & that will be the winner of the night & i will do it every night of the tour!!!”

Tickets for the tour can be found at CupcakKe’s website. It’s safe to assume they’ll go quickly, and that attendees will talk about this tour forever. If it becomes a thing of legend, then I’m putting in the request now for CupcakKe to drop a remix of “Whoregasm” called “Loregasm”.

There are 22 stops in total on the tour. Check out the full list of tour dates below to see if she’s performing near you. Tickets are also available here.

CupcakKe’s “The 10K Tour” Tour Dates:

09/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ BUZZ/cut Queer Music Festival

09/08 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

09/11 — Hartford, CT @ TBA

09/12 — Chicago, IL @ TBA

09/14 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/15 — Princeton, NJ @ TBA

09/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

09/17 — Baltimore, MD @ TBA

09/18 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

09/19 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate

09/22 — Orlando, FL @ The Social

09/23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/24 — New York City, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

09/25 — Portland, OR @ The Paris Theatre

09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los GLobos

09/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ AURA

09/28 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club Ballroom

09/29 — Seattle, WA @ TBA

10/01 — Miami, FL @ TBA

10/02 — Tampa, FL @ TBA

10/05 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/06 — Austin, TX @ Come and Take It