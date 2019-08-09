CupcakKe tells you exactly what she likes on new song “Whoregasm”: Stream

CupcakKe

There’s sexual positivity, and then there’s CupcakKe. Whatever the opposite of slut shaming is, that’s what the Chicago MC embodies. Tracks like “Squidward Nose” and “Bird Box” have seen her sharp lyrics mix unabashed raunchiness with absurd humor for bars that would make Dr. Ruth blush. She may have just outdone herself on her latest track, the sultry “Whoregasm”.

(Read: 10 Female Rappers You Should Definitely Know About)

Trading her typical slapping beats for smoky pianos calling you towards red light, CupcakKe lays out exactly how she likes to treat a man. From comparing her anatomy to Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday and her aftercare to Naomi Campbell’s plane habits, she balances out her graphic descriptions of what gets her off with head-turning pop culture references.



Take a listen to CupcakKe’s “Whoregasm” below.

This year has also seen CupcakKe turn “Old Town Road” into “Old Town Hoe” and, most recently, she dropped the track “Ayesha”. Her summer is being spent on the festival circuit, with sets scheduled for Outside Lands in San Francisco, Finland’s Flow Festival, Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles, and Lykke Li’s all-female YOLA DÍA. Grab tickets to all her upcoming shows here.