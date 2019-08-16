Damon Albarn says The Good, the Bad & the Queen have played their “last gig”

The Good, the Bad, & the Queen at Lowlands Festival, photo by Ben Kaye

Damon Albarn has said The Good, the Bad & the Queen — his supergroup with former Clash bassist Paul Simonon, Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen, and former Verve guitarist Simon Tong — have played their “last gig.” The news was confirmed on Twitter, and it seems the project has indeed performed their final show.

Albarn made the declaration ahead of the third song of the band’s performance at Lowlands Festival in The Netherlands. “This is our last gig,” he told the crowd. “This is our last gig. After this, poof. Done.”



(Read: 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2019)

Ahead of the show, The Good, the Bad & the Queen’s Twitter account sent out a similar message. “THE END OF THE ROAD! Tonight, [Lowlands Festival], the finale,” they wrote. “Who’s with us?”

The supergroup first came together in 2005 to record their self-titled debut album. After a tour supporting the effort, they didn’t play again until a one-off performance in London in 2011. Three years later, Albarn said they were working on a new full-length. That album turned out to be November 2018’s Merrie Land, which Simonon broke down for Consequence of Sound track by track.

Revisit that interview below, right underneath The Good, the Bad & the Queen’s tweet announcing the band’s end.

THE END OF THE ROAD! Tonight, @Rapid_Razor_Bob, the finale. Who’s with us? pic.twitter.com/Dw1eKFBNln — The Good, The Bad & The Queen (@goodbadqueen) August 16, 2019

