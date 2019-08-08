Danny Trejo saves baby from overturned car

Danny Trejo has proven to be just as heroic off screen as he is in his gritty blockbusters. As ABC 7 reports, the veteran actor came to the rescue on Wednesday afternoon and saved a baby from an overturned car following a collision in Los Angeles.

“There was a baby inside and a grandma,” Trejo told ABC 7. “And the only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God.” At a spry 75 years old, Trejo managed to navigate the wreckage and unbuckle the child from his car seat. He was aided by a young woman.



Ever the optimist, Trejo even offered a lesson to take away for anyone reading, adding: “Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else. Everything.” If that’s not a mantra to live by…

Fortunately, there were no life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident and only three people were sent to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. As to what caused the accident, that remains under investigation.

In related news, Trejo can next be seen in Rob Zombie’s forthcoming 3 From Hell, which is due out on September 16th. Odds are he won’t be saving that Baby.