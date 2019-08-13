Daughters team up with HEALTH for late 2019 North American tour

Daughters perform at Brooklyn's Warsaw, by Jon Hadusek

After selling out their two previous tours, Daughters will hit the road again in late 2019 for a string of North American dates with co-headliners HEALTH and support from Show Me the Body.

Daughters’ lauded 2018 album, You Won’t Get What You Want, marked a high point for the band, which returned after a lengthy hiatus to an overwhelming reception and a series of sold-out venues. We caught their Brooklyn date earlier this year and can attest to their visceral stage show being a rare and exciting experience, worthy of a packed audience.



“This has been a wild year for us,” Daughters frontman Alexis Marshall commented in a press release. “We did not anticipate such an enthusiastic reception and the love has been nothing short of inspiring.”

The newly announced three-week jaunt begins on November 30th in Seattle, Washington, with Daughters playing three dates in the Northwest with industrial artist Lingua Ignota before meeting up with HEALTH and Show Me the Body on December 4th at the Fillmore in San Francisco. The tour will see Daughters playing some of the largest venues of their career, routing from the West Coast across the South and up the East Coast.

(Live Review: Daughters Thrill with Unhinged Show at Brooklyn’s Warsaw)

Pre-sale tickets will be available this Thursday at noon ET via the band’s site here. A limited-edition colored vinyl of You Won’t Get What You Want and an exclusive t-shirt are also available as part of the tour pre-sale. General ticket sales begin this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of tour dates and get a taste of Daughters’ live performance below.

Get tickets to Daughters’ upcoming dates here.

Daughters and HEALTH North American Fall Tour Dates:

11/30 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

12/02 – Portland, OR Star @ Theater *

12/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Filmore ^

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco &

12/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic ^

12/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom ^

12/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater ^

12/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

12/11 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s ^

12/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

12/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ^

12/17 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

12/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

12/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

12/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

12/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

* = w/ Lingua Ignota, no HEALTH

^ = w/ Show Me the Body

& = w/ Protomartyr, Show Me the Body, no HEALTH