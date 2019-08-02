Dave East announces debut album SURVIVAL, shares “Everyday” and “Wanna Be a G”: Stream

Dave East

After a meteoric rise over the last few years, Dave East is in for his biggest year yet. Not only is the Harlem rapper starring as Method Man in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, he’s just set a fall release for his full-length studio debut, SURVIVAL. To preview the effort, he’s shared a pair of new tracks; “Everyday” and “Wanna Be a G”.

SURVIVAL follows the Paranoia 2 mixtape, which was named one of our favorite records of 2018. A precise release date has not been set, but our first listen at the effort is a two-for-one. “Everyday” features Dave East sharing bars with Gunna over a beat that blends Atlanta trap with the flavor of New York. It’s a potent combination as each MC balances well against the other as they stay on their grind.



“Wanna Be a G”, meanwhile, sees East teaming with fellow Harlem native Max B for a lightly auto-tuned tale of life on the streets. “He built for the hood, when it get dark he still could see/ He tatted his homies on him ’cause most of them deceased,” raps East. “Pourin’ out liquor for niggas he’ll never see.”

Take a listen to both “Everyday” and “Wanna Be a G” below.

Dave East has also shared a trailer for SURVIVAL. Cut from documentary footage, the clip follows the rapper from the streets of Harlem to the studio as he works his way towards his new album. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, you can catch East in Wu-Tang: An American Saga when the 10-episode series premieres on Hulu September 4th.