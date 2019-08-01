Dave Grohl drums with The Bird and The Bee for Van Halen cover on Corden: Watch

Friday will see The Bird and The Bee release volume 2 in their Interpreting the Masters series, A Tribute to Van Halen. The indie pop duo promoted the collection with an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden last night, and they brought along some extra star power. For their cover of “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love”, singer Inara George and multi-instrumentalist Greg Kurstin were joined by none other than Dave Grohl on drums.

This wasn’t just some random sit-in either, as Grohl’s connection to the band runs deep; Kurstin actually produced Foo Fighters’ most recent album, 2017’s Concrete and Gold. As for the “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love” rendition, George’s vocals and Kurstin’s piano remain highlights of the rendition, but the gloved Grohl provides some killer fills, especially during the outro. It’s always fun to watch the Foo Fighters frontman get back behind the kit for a bit, so check out video of the performance below.



Out August 2nd, Interpreting the Masters Vol 2: A Tribute to Van Halen follows The Bird and the Bee’s first covers album, 2010’s A Tribute to Daryl Hall and John Oates. We previously heard the Beck-featuring take on “Hot for Teacher”.

The band will support the new effort on a summer tour launching on release day. Things kick off with a special show at Los Angeles’ Ford Theatre featuring Grohl on drums and bassist Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Beck, M83). Find tickets to all their upcoming dates here.