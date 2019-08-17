Dave Grohl on Them Crooked Vultures: “There’s always something cooking”

Them Crooked Vultures

Dave Grohl isn’t ruling out a return of Them Crooked Vultures. In a new interview with the Guardian, Grohl was asked about the status of his rock ‘n’ roll supergroup alongside Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones.

“Technically we’re still a band,” Grohl responded. “We practice once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade, aren’t we? I don’t have any official news but there’s always something cooking.”



“Josh is one of my best friends,” Grohl said of his relationship with Homme. “We’re like brothers. We go out and have waffles together. We ride motorcycles. There is nobody I’d rather play drums with. He’s the guy.”

When it comes to Jones, however, Grohl admitted that he’s still a bit star-struck. “There are times when you’ve relaxed into a sofa and you’re not thinking about his time in Led Zeppelin. Then you start playing and you’re immediately reminded that you are a musical speck compared to this man.”

Them Crooked Vultures released their first and only album to date in November 2009. They toured extensively behind the release, but haven’t shared the stage since November 2010.

In related news, ahead of Foo Fighters’ headlining set at Reading and Leeds next weekend, Grohl made a surprise appearance at Club NME in London on Friday night. Teaming up with Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee and Rick Astley, Grohl played a brief set that included Foo Fighters staples like “Big Me”, “Everlong”, and “Best of You”, as well as Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”. Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.