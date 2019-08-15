Dead & Company announce fall tour dates

Dead & Company, photo by Ben Kaye

Dead & Company will play four big shows this fall. The jam band featuring Grateful Dead surviving members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will play a pair of shows each at New York’s Madison Square Garden and the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia in late October/early November.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, August 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can also find tickets to all of Dead & Company’s upcoming dates here.



Following these US shows, Dead & Company will set up shop in Riviera Cancun, Mexico in January for a multi-night residency at Moon Palace Cancún.

Mayer also has a number of upcoming US solo shows on the calendar.

Dead & Company 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/08 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

11/09 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

01/16-19 – Cancun, MX @ Moon Palace