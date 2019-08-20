Death Valley High and Deftones’ Chino Moreno cover Christian Death’s “Cavity – First Communion”: Stream

Death Valley High, photo by Bailey Kobelin / Chino Moreno, photo by Frank Maddocks

Self-described “death disco” band Death Valley High are set to unveil a new covers EP titled Duel this week. In advance of its release, the band has unleashed a cover of goth pioneers Christian Death’s “Cavity – First Communion” featuring Deftones singer Chino Moreno.

The genesis of the cover song came about when Death Valley High were on tour with Moreno’s band Crosses back in 2014. “We were on tour with Crosses on the East Coast and were all backstage hanging out,” Death Valley High’s Reyka Osburn told Revolver. “Chino had some music playing in the background for post-show vibes, and when this Christian Death song came on, I burst over to their room. We all fawned over our love for this particular record, Only Theater of Pain.”



Osburn continued, “By the end of ‘Cavity-First Communion,’ [Moreno] says, ‘We gotta play this song before the end of the tour!’ ‘Done,’ I firmly agree and added, ‘We should record it!’ He looked at me with eyes ablaze and exclaimed, ‘We can do anything!”

(See Also: Deftones Albums Ranked From Worst to Best)

While the two acts never ended up performing the song live, Osburn reached out to Moreno about recording the cover. “After prepping a rough draft, I sent it over to Chino’s approving: ‘I’m in.’,” Osburn revealed. “After some time went by, we realized our remake was just a little too faithful to the original … since we were committing to a studio recording, we all knew we had to circle back and rekindle it.”

Check out the video for the cover of “Cavity – First Communion” below. Death Valley High’s new covers EP, Duel, arrives this Friday, August 23rd, and also features collaborations with Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Ministry), Hanin Elias (Atari Teenage Riot), and more. See the full tracklist below.

Duel Tracklist:

01. Here Comes the Rain (Death Valley High vs. Chris Connelly)

02. Cavity – First Communion (Death Valley High vs. Chino Moreno)

03. Cruel Summer (Death Valley High vs. Hanin Elias)

04. The Crab Song (Death Valley High vs. Rykarda Parasol)

05. Jump In The Fire (Death Valley High vs. Spirit in the Room)

06. SUNSHINE CLEANERS (Death Valley High vs. Paul Wiley remix)

07. MERCI (Death Valley High vs. sondottir remix)

08. The Present (Death Valley High vs. Hounds remix)

09. ICK SWITCH (Death Valley High vs. Carlton Bost remix)