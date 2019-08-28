Deb Never

Deb Never has shared a new single, “Swimming”, off her upcoming House on Wheels EP. It’s our second taste of Never’s debut effort following lead single “Ugly”.

“Swimming”, produced by Dylan Brady, has all the elements that have made Deb Never such a buzzy new artist. The grunge influences of her Pacific Northwest home can be felt in the guitar slides and razor sharp lyrics about “a distrusting lover.” Propelling it all along are hip-hop-tinged drums that turn the track into a genre bending slap to the face.



Listen to Deb Never’s “Swimming” below.

House on Wheels arrives August 30th via WEDIDIT. Come September, Deb Never will be touring the US with Dominic Fike. Get your tickets here.

Never also recently became the first female vocalist to ever guest feature on a BROCKHAMPTON track, singing the hook of “No Halo” on the group’s GINGER.