Desert Daze reveals 2019 lineup: Wu-Tang, Ween, Devo, and Stereolab to headline

Desert Daze has revealed its full lineup for 2019. The annual music festival returns to Lake Perris, California between October 10th and 13th.

This year’s lineup is led by Wu-Tang Clan, Ween, and The Flaming Lips, all of who treating fans to full performances of seminal albums. Wu-Tang will wax nostalgic with Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Ween will dust off Chocolate & Cheese, and The Flaming Lips will revisit The Soft Bulletin.



Other notable acts include DEVO, Flying Lotus 3D, Stereolab, Animal Collective, Claypool Lennon Delirium, Connan Mockasin, Dungen (performing Ta Det Lugnt), Big Business, The Black Angels, Faye Webster, Parquet Courts, Alvvays, Witch (featuring J Mascis And King Tuff), and comedian Fred Armisen.

Also playing are DIIV, Pussy Riot, The KVB, METZ, Wand, Blanck Mass, Moses Sumney, Lightning Bolt, The Locust, White Fence, Khruangbin, Post Animal, Crumb, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Sasami, Jessica Pratt, Viagra Boys, and more.

General admission passes and other tickets are now available through the festival’s website.

