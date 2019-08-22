DIIV reveal foggy new song “Taker”: Stream

DIIV, photo by Philip Cosores

This October, DIIV are set to release Deceiver, their first album in three years and first featuring an outside producer in Sonny Diperri (Nine Inch Nails, My Bloody Valentine). Already fans have heard the lead single, “Skin Game”, and now the band is sharing a second offering teaser in “Taker”.

As with the first offering, “Taker” finds the Brooklyn indie rockers conjuring a foggy, more shoegaze-leaning atmosphere. The mix of guitars and vocals is thick and pulsing, providing listeners a dose of disorienting comfort.



The follow-up to 2016’s Is the Is Are officially hits shelves October 4th through Captured Tracks. In support of the new album, DIIV will tour North America as well as perform at this year’s Desert Daze Festival. Find your tickets here.