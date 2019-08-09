Donald Trump: Hollywood is “racist” and “very dangerous for our country”

Hollywood-obsessed Donald Trump continues to “hate” Hollywood. On Friday morning, the Hamptons-bound Commander in Chief answered questions outside the White House, where he discussed Tinseltown’s treatment towards conservatives.

“We’re going to be very tough with them,” Trump said in his not-the-least disarming tone, before digressing: “They’re treating conservatives very unfairly. Hollywood — I don’t call them the elites, I think the elites are the people they go after in many cases. But Hollywood is really terrible You talk about racist — Hollywood is racist. What they’re doing with the kind of movies they’re putting out, it’s actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country.”



Trump didn’t name the film — after all, he knows a thing or two about free publicity — but the “kind of movies” he’s referring to is likely Blumhouse’s upcoming The Hunt. The gun-toting satire depicts the “elite liberals” hunting “deplorables.”

In the wake of both the El Paso and Dayton shootings, the film has received plenty of backlash, and he’s just loving this bullshit scapegoat, seeing how he’s done nothing about the rising gun violence in this country.

Naturally, as he’s wont to do, Trump hit up Twitter to reiterate his asinine points:

“Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves ‘Elite,’ but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order…. to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!”

It should be noted, of course, that Trump’s speech in El Paso this past February fanned the flames of anti-immigration, inciting his crowd to chant “build the wall” as he spoke of “Murders, murders, murders. Killings. Murders.” Following the shooting, it was revealed that the white gunman had written anti-immigration rhetoric online.

But yes, please, let’s continue to blame Hollywood.