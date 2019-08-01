Drake announces new compilation album Care Package

Drake, photo by Marjorie Strick

Drake has announced the release of a compilation album called Care Package. Spanning 17 tracks, it’s a collection of B-sides, bonus cuts, and other rarities from throughout his career.

Many of the tracks have never before been released in an official capacity or been available on digital streaming platforms. That’ll change tonight at midnight when Drake officially drops Care Package.



Take a look at the full tracklist and album artwork below, and check back at midnight for a link to stream the compilation in full.

Care Package Tracklist:

01. Dreams Money Can Buy

02. The Motion

03. How Bout Now

04. Trust Issues

05. Days in the East

06. Draft Day

07. 4PM in Calabasas

08. 5AM in Toronto

09. I Get Lonely

10. My Side

11. Jodeci Freestyle (feat. J Cole)

12. Club Paradise

13. Free Spirit (feat. Rick Ross)

14. Heat of the Moment

15. Girls Love Beyoncé (feat. James Fauntleroy)

16. Paris Morton Music

17. Can I