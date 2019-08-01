Drake announces new compilation album Care Package

Drake has announced the release of a compilation album called Care Package. Spanning 17 tracks, it’s a collection of B-sides, bonus cuts, and other rarities from throughout his career.
Many of the tracks have never before been released in an official capacity or been available on digital streaming platforms. That’ll change tonight at midnight when Drake officially drops Care Package.
Take a look at the full tracklist and album artwork below, and check back at midnight for a link to stream the compilation in full.
Care Package Tracklist:
01. Dreams Money Can Buy
02. The Motion
03. How Bout Now
04. Trust Issues
05. Days in the East
06. Draft Day
07. 4PM in Calabasas
08. 5AM in Toronto
09. I Get Lonely
10. My Side
11. Jodeci Freestyle (feat. J Cole)
12. Club Paradise
13. Free Spirit (feat. Rick Ross)
14. Heat of the Moment
15. Girls Love Beyoncé (feat. James Fauntleroy)
16. Paris Morton Music
17. Can I