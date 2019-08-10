Drake tops three records long held by The Beatles, celebrates with Abbey Road tattoo

Drake's Abbey Road tattoo

With the release of Scorpion, Drake bested a trio of records long-held by The Beatles. Last summer, the Toronto rapper achieved seven simultaneous Top 100 singles, topping The Beatles’ record of five. He also claimed 12 Top 10 singles in a calendar year, surpassing The Beatles’ record of 11. And earlier this year, Drake surpassed The Beatles for the second-most Top 100 singles in history. (Drake now has 35, behind only Madonna’s 38.)

To celebrate the achievements, Drake recently got a Beatles-themed tattoo. It depicts The Beatles’ Abbey Road cover with one notable addition: Drake appears at the front of the line, waving back at the Fab Four.



Drake has a tattoo of himself in front of the Beatles on his arm. “I got more slaps than the Beatles…” pic.twitter.com/krzzFSF2Mj — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 9, 2019

In related news, The Beatles recently announced a 50th anniversary reissue of Abbey Road.