Drake tops three records long held by The Beatles, celebrates with Abbey Road tattoo

The tattoo depicts Drake at the front of the line, waving back at the Fab Four.

on August 10, 2019, 2:22pm
Drake's Abbey Road tattoo
With the release of Scorpion, Drake bested a trio of records long-held by The Beatles. Last summer, the Toronto rapper achieved seven simultaneous Top 100 singles, topping The Beatles’ record of five. He also claimed 12 Top 10 singles in a calendar year, surpassing The Beatles’ record of 11. And earlier this year, Drake surpassed The Beatles for the second-most Top 100 singles in history. (Drake now has 35, behind only Madonna’s 38.)

To celebrate the achievements, Drake recently got a Beatles-themed tattoo. It depicts The Beatles’ Abbey Road cover with one notable addition: Drake appears at the front of the line, waving back at the Fab Four.

In related news, The Beatles recently announced a 50th anniversary reissue of Abbey Road.

