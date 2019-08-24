Eddie Money diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer

Eddie Money, photo by Stewart Volland (AXS TV)

Eddie Money has revealed he’s been diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer. The veteran rocker, who canceled his tour dates back in July following heart valve surgery, discussed his diagnosis in a new clip from his AXS TV series Real Money.

“I thought I was going in for a check-up and [the doctor] told me I have cancer,” Money explained. “We found out that I had cancer and that it was stage 4 and that it was in my liver and my lymph nodes and a little bit in my stomach… It hit me really, really hard.”



The episode will air on September 12th and kick off a second season of his series that will focus on Money’s battle and the impact it’s having on his family. He acknowledged that this kind of transparency is something of a guiding light as he attempts to recover.

“What I don’t want to do is I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody,” Money added. “It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer [treatment] has come a long way and not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the Fifties and Sixties. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows? It’s in God’s hands.”

Oddly enough, this diagnosis won’t stop him from touring. According to Rolling Stone, Money still plans on hitting the road later this year. Given that notion and the forthcoming docu-series, one might argue Money truly lives up to his music.