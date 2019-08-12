Eddie Murphy roars back to life in first trailer for Dolemite Is My Name: Watch

Eddie Murphy has returned. Today, Netflix shared the first trailer for his forthcoming Rudy Ray Moore biopic, Dolemite Is My Name. Directed by Craig Brewer, the film captures the riotous life and times of the late comedy legend and rap pioneer.

As you can see below, Murphy’s big comeback is a decidedly star-studded event, featuring Wesley Snipes, Chris Rock, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Titus Burgess, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Mike Epps, and Ron Cephas Jones.



Perhaps it’s too early to call, but it appears Murphy may be up for another Oscar, which would mark his first nom since 2006’s Dreamgirls. At the very least, it’s the beginning of a Murphysance that includes next year’s Coming to America 2 and his big Netflix contract.

Here’s the synopsis:

Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy portrays real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon.

Dolemite Is My Name hits Netflix and select theaters this fall.