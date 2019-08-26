Eddie Murphy returns to host SNL for first time in over 30 years

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy’s comedy comeback is coming full circle. The veteran comedian will return to his old stomping grounds at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center to host Saturday Night Live’s Christmas episode on December 21st.

Murphy worked on SNL from 1980 to 1984, during which time he rose to become one of the show’s most popular and celebrated cast members. In 1982, after the evening’s original host, Nick Nolte, fell ill, Murphy stepped in to host SNL’s Christmas episode in 1982, making him the only cast member to host while still a series regular. In the decades since his departure, Murphy curiously stayed away from SNL, appearing only once — in 2015 — as part of SNL’s 40th anniversary special.



His return to SNL follows reports that he’s struck a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix for a new standup comedy special. What’s more, he’s currently filming a sequel to Coming to America.

SNL’s 45th season will kick off on September 28th with an episode hosted by Woody Harrelson and featuring Billie Eilish as the musical guest. The next week (October 5th) will feature Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Taylor Swift, followed on October 12th by Stranger Things star David Harbour and pop singer Camila Cabello. Kristen Stewart is confirmed to host the show’s November 2nd episode.