Edward Norton unveils trailer for crime thriller Motherless Brooklyn: Watch

Edward Norton in Motherless Brooklyn

Edward Norton has unveiled the first trailer for his long-gestating crime drama, Motherless Brooklyn.

In the works since 2014, the film was written and directed by Norton based on Jonathan Lethem’s 1999 novel of the same name. Norton also stars in the film, playing Lionel Essrog, “a lonely private detective living with Tourette Syndrome,” who ventures to solve the murder of his mentor Frank Minna (played by Bruce Willis).



“Armed only with a few clues and the engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely guarded secrets that hold the fate of New York in the balance,” a plot synopsis adds. ” In a mystery that carries him from gin-soaked jazz clubs in Harlem to the hard-edged slums of Brooklyn and, finally, into the gilded halls of New York’s power brokers, Lionel contends with thugs, corruption and the most dangerous man in the city to honor his friend and save the woman who might be his own salvation.”

In addition to Norton and Willis, Motherless Brooklyn stars Willem Dafoe, Alec Baldwin, Michael K. Williams, and Leslie Mann. Additionally, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke contributed original music to the film.

Look for Motherless Brooklyn in theaters beginning November 1st.