Deluxe reissues of Elliott Smith’s XO and Figure 8 released in celebration of his 50th birthday: Stream

Today would have marked Elliott Smith’s 50th birthday. To celebrate, UMe has reissued his two major label classics, XO and Figure 8, as newly expanded digital deluxe editions. Stream both collections below via Spotify and Apple Music.

Each release features a handful of tracks never before available online. XO comes with the UK B-sides “Our Thing”, “How to Take a Fall”, “The Enemy Is You”, and an alternate version of “Some Song” recorded with a full band. There’s also an early take on “Botte Up and Explode!”, a “Baby Britain” remix, and a radio edit of “Waltz #2”. Though previously streamable elsewhere, a “Waltz #1” demo and the classic “Miss Misery” are also included.



Figure 8, meanwhile, features the titular School House Rock cover, previously only available as a B-side to the UK single “Son of Sam”. An acoustic version of that single plus Smith’s cover of The Beatles’ “Because” from American Beauty, both of which have been online before, are also part of the collection. As for completely new-to-digital material, there’s “A Living Will” and the rare French promo 3 Titres Inedits: “I Can’t Answer You Anymore”, “Pretty Mary K (Alternate Version)”, and “Happiness (Acoustic)”.

Stream both deluxe editions of Elliott Smith’s XO and Figure 8 below.

XO Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. Sweet Adeline

02. Tomorrow Tomorrow

03. Waltz #2 (XO)

04. Baby Britain

05. Pitseleh

06. Independence Day

07. Bled White

08. Waltz #1

09. Amity

10. Oh Well, OK

11. Bottle Up And Explode!

12. A Question Mark

13. Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands

14. I Didn’t Understand

BONUS TRACKS

15. Our Thing *

16. How To Take A Fall *

17. The Enemy Is You *

18. Some Song (Alternate Version) *

19. Waltz #1 (Demo)

20. Bottle Up And Explode (Early Version) *

21. Baby Britain (Remix) *

22. Waltz #2 (Radio Edit)*

23. Miss Misery

* = digital debut

Figure 8 Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. Son Of Sam

02. Somebody That I Used To Know

03. Junk Bond Trader

04. Everything Reminds Me Of Her

05. Everything Means Nothing To Me

06. L.A.

07. In The Lost And Found (Honky Bach)/The Roost

08. Stupidity Tries

09. Easy Way Out

10. Wouldn’t Mama Be Proud

11. Colorbars

12. Happiness/The Gondola Bar

13. Pretty Mary Kay

14. Better Be Quiet Bar

15. Can’t Make A Sound

16. Bye

BONUS TRACKS

17. Figure 8 *

18. A Living Will *

19. Son Of Sam (Acoustic)

20. I Can’t Answer You Anymore *

21. Pretty Mary K (Alternate Version) *

22. Happiness (Acoustic) *

23. Because

* = digital debut