Emilia Clarke gets pooped on by a bird in first trailer for Paul Feig’s Last Christmas: Watch

Paul Feig has a hearty holiday treat for everyone this year. The Bridesmaids director returns on November 8th with Last Christmas. Starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, the film takes its name from the late George Michael and features his music.

Today, Universal has dropped the first trailer, which gives us a little more insight on to the actual story. Clarke stars as Kate, a cynical woman who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Things are so bad … birds are even pooping on her.



But things turn around, as they often do in rom-coms, and Kate eventually stumbles into Golding’s ever-optimistic Tom. From the looks of it, Tom just might be able to save Christmas for Kate, bringing her a kind of holiday spirit that’s not on sale.

Watch the trailer below.

In addition to Clarke and Golding, the film also stars Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson. Ahead of the film’s release, Thompson and Clarke will publish a collection of personal essays dubbed Last Christmas that also features Meryl Streep, Olivia Colman, and other contributors. Oddly enough, that drops on Halloween, aka October 31st, and all proceeds go to both Crisis and The Refugee Council.