Emma Stone in Cruella

Disney has offered the first look at its upcoming live-action Cruella de Vil film starring Emma Stone.

Appearing via video during Disney’s D23 Expo, Stone described the film as “punk rock” and set in 1970s London. It will serve as a prequel to the events of 101 Dalmatians and also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry. Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) directed the film.



Cruella is set to hit theaters on May 28th, 2021.